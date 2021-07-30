Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Kings take Baylor guard Mitchell with No. 9 pick in draft

NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kings have made their choice in the 2021 NBA Draft, selecting Baylor's Davion Mitchell with the ninth overall pick. After the tremendous steal the Kings got in Tyrese Haliburton at No. 12 in last year's draft, we'll see if Mitchell can have a similar impact in his rookie season.

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Ncaa Tournament#Bears#Point Guard#Baylor Guard Mitchell#Nba Draft#Kings#James Hamnbcs#The Ncaa Tournament
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBANBC Sports

2021 NBA Mock Draft 10.0: Warriors, Kings' first-round picks

The 2021 NBA Draft is almost upon us. Teams are wrapping up their analysis, gathering last-minute intel and mapping out potential scenarios. Outside of the top five or six spots in the draft, this is a wide-open class. There is talent up and down the board, including a higher-than-normal number of two-way prospects.
NBANBC Sports

NBA draft grades: Kings stun by adding Mitchell to backcourt

A day of chaos, turmoil and stress is over...or maybe it’s just begun. With the No. 9 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Kings selected Baylor point guard Davion Mitchell. While Mitchell is the defensive stalwart the Kings need, where he fits into the rotation is a huge...
NBAkingsherald.com

With the 9th Pick, The Sacramento Kings Select Davion Mitchell

With the 9th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft the Sacramento Kings have selected Davion Mitchell. This comes as a huge surprise as the Kings had not been linked to Mitchell at all. It remains to be seen if this is a pick for the Kings or if they'll be trading the pick.
NBASavannah Morning News

'I just love to win': Davion Mitchell talks future with Sacramento Kings following NBA Draft

After ruling courts since he was a youth in Hinesville, it seems apt that Davion Mitchell will be able to call himself a King. The Sacramento Kings made the Baylor point guard their first pick and ninth overall of the 2021 NBA draft on Thursday night. General manager Monte McNair said Mitchell was the appropriate choice as he was, in their view, the best player available.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Damian Lillard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: ‘We’re going to play ‘Dame or Deal’. I’m the Blazers GM – If I would keep Dame over the trade offer it’s ‘Dame’, if the trade offer is too good to pass up it’s a ‘Deal.’”. Watch Colin Cowherd decide if the Portland Trailblazers should keep Damian Lillard...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Gregg Popovich drops Kevin Durant truth bomb for Team USA

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has joined Team USA in their bid to win gold in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Had he said no, however, Gregg Popovich would still not let him go easily. According to the San Antonio Spurs tactician and current Team USA head coach, he would have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy