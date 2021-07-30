Special Weather Statement issued for Knox by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-29 16:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Knox A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN KNOX COUNTY At 906 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Vincennes, moving south at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Vincennes, Monroe City, Decker and Vincennes University.alerts.weather.gov
