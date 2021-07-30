Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Berkshire by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 21:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Berkshire A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN BERKSHIRE NORTHEASTERN COLUMBIA AND SOUTHEASTERN RENSSELAER COUNTIES At 906 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Stephentown, or 9 miles northeast of Nassau, moving east at 45 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pittsfield, North Adams, Nassau, Adams, Williamstown, Cheshire, Stephentown, New Lebanon, Florida, Hancock, New Ashford, Berkshire, Dalton, Lanesborough, Canaan, East Nassau, Barkerville, Greylock, Soldiers Memorial Field and West Stephentown. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.