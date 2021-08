One of Conor McGregor biggest UFC rivals hopes "The Notorious" has a full recovery from his gruesome injury and manages to get back to the cage to resume his MMA career. McGregor fractured his ankle in the final seconds of his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier this past July at UFC 264. He underwent emergency surgery days later in the United States and has vowed to compete again in the sport — and former featherweight champion Jose Aldo, who McGregor memorably beat at UFC 194, believes the Irishman will be successful if his mind is in the right place.