Storytime GR adds additional 'Storytime in the Park' dates through end of August
There are more opportunities for families to get out and experience Storytime in the Park this summer, Storytime GR announced Thursday.
Storytime GR has added more dates to their summer schedule. The events take place in MLK Park and Lincoln Park from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.
Families can enjoy a story as well as free books for kids to take home and other activities.
The complete schedule is listed below:
- Tuesday, August 3, Lincoln Park
- Tuesday, August 10, MLK Park
- Tuesday, August 17, Lincoln Park
- Tuesday, August 24, MLK Park
Storytime GR Book Pantries are also available at eight Grand Rapids locations:
- Hispanic Center of West Michigan
- Garfield Park
- GRPL Seymour Branch
- GRPL Madison Square Branch
- MDHHS
- KROC Center
- Other Way Ministries
- Little Lights Childhood Center
For more information about Storytimes in the Park, visit www.storytimegr.org .
