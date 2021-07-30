Cancel
Santa Barbara County, CA

Applicant for North County Cannabis Store Guilty of Bribing S.L.O. Supervisor

By Jean Yamamura
Santa Barbara Independent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe issue of cannabis reeks of contention in Santa Barbara County, most recently in the announcement on Thursday of finalists for a storefront in Orcutt, a bedroom community south of Santa Maria. The previous round ended in a lawsuit brought by Helios Dayspring and his Natural Healing Center Orcutt 405, which missed moving to the finals by just one point. Background checks are part of the process, which might have affected Dayspring’s application; on Wednesday, federal prosecutors announced a plea deal that has Dayspring acknowledging his guilt in felony charges of bribery of a county supervisor and tax evasion.

www.independent.com

