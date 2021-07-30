Parents Are Asking TikTok For Access To The Videos Their Kids Are Watching
Editor's note: This story contains graphic descriptions of self-harm. A 12-year-old Oklahoma boy was found with ligature marks on his neck on July 19 after taking part in the "blackout challenge," a dangerous trend circulating on TikTok wherein TikTokkers film themselves holding their breath or choking themselves until they lose consciousness. He was taken to the Oklahoma Children's Hospital for treatment but died early the next morning.www.apr.org
