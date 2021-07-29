Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Michael Thorbjornsen follows course record with Western Amateur medal; match play begins

By Julie Williams
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K7whf_0bCE75RY00
USGA/Darren Carroll

Michael Thorbjornsen has put his name in the deep record books kept at Glen View Golf Club in Golf, Illinois. In the second round of the Western Amateur, the Stanford freshman fired a bogey-free 8-under 62 at Glen View. No one has scored better in the club’s 124-year history.

Thorbjornsen came back on Thursday with rounds of 70-67 and now is safely on to the 16-man bracket with a stroke-play medal around his neck.

The double-round days continue from here.

Thorbjornsen, of Wellesley, Massachusetts, landed at 13 under after 72 holes of stroke play in what is often considered one of the most grueling amateur golf tournaments of the summer. That put him one shot ahead of David Ford, a three-time AJGA Invitational winner last year, and Walker Cupper Pierceson Coody, the 2020 Western Amateur champion.

The names of the 16 men still standing after four rounds makes for a distinguished list. It also includes Sunnehanna Amateur champion Trent Phillips, a senior at Georgia, plus Coody’s Walker Cup teammate Ricky Castillo.

Western Amateur: Match-play bracket

Beware of Castillo, the Florida junior, as this tournament wears on. He was undefeated at the Walker Cup in May and has advanced to the semifinals in each of his past two starts at the Western.

Pepperdine’s Joe Highsmith also made the bracket, as did Gordon Sargent, an incoming Vanderbilt player who advanced to the quarterfinals of the U.S. Junior Amateur last week.

Four players tied at 6 under for the final two spots, and after a playoff, Johnny Keefer and Maxwell Moldovan claimed them. It’s a sweet bit of redemption for Moldovan, who recently won the Southern Amateur, after he found himself in the same situation at this tournament a year ago but failed to advance.

The Sweet 16 and quarterfinal rounds will be played on Friday with the semifinal and final rounds following on Saturday.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

26K+
Followers
56K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Ford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Match Play#Western Amateur#Glen View Golf Club#Stanford#Pepperdine#Vanderbilt#Tar Heels#Bulldog#Wga Championships
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
Sports
Stanford University
News Break
Sports
Related
Plano, TXamateurgolf.com

Pierceson Coody eyes second straight Western Amateur title

Instead of celebrating his come-from-behind win in the quarterfinals of the 119th Western Amateur at Glen View Club on Friday afternoon, Pierceson Coody, of Plano, Texas, hopped into a golf cart and headed to the practice range. Although he advanced to the semifinals for a second consecutive year by beating...
GolfSiskiyou Daily

The Lesson Tee: Match play vs. stroke play

When I teach my students to play golf, not only am I teaching them the golf swing, but I am also teaching them the rules of the game. Usually, my friends and I will meet at the course we decide to play and we most often engage in a friendly game of "stroke play." The player with the lowest stroke total after nine or 18 holes wins the match.
Willmar, MNWest Central Tribune

Amateur Golf: Gorans clinches Eagle Creek Stroke Play title

WILLMAR — For the second straight year, the Eagle Creek Stroke Play Club Championship was decided by a playoff hole. Matt Gorans emerged as the 2021 champion, beating Andy Jacobson for the title Sunday at Eagle Creek Golf Club. After 27 holes, the two were tied with a 3-under par...
GolfLSUSports.net

Trolio Advances to Championship Match of U.S. Junior Amateur

Baton Rouge, La. – Cohen Trolio, who will enroll at LSU this fall, has advanced to the championship match of the U.S. Junior Amateur that is being hosted at The Country Club of North Carolina. Trolio, the 13th seed in the field of 64 players that advanced to match play,...
Kansas StateKVOE

Schmid eliminated at Kansas Amateur Match Play

Emporian Caleb Schmid was eliminated in the 111th Kansas Amateur Match Play Golf Tournament on Thursday. Schmid took on New Zealand’s Harry Hillier in the first match of lower-bracket play. Hillier won 5 and 3. Three other Emporia golfers, Caden Massey, Brooks Sauder and Gentry Scheve, were eliminated after the...
GolfGolf Channel

119th Western Amateur primer: Players to watch, history, info

The 119th Western Amateur will be contested Tuesday-Saturday at Glen View Club in Glenview, Illinois. Here is everything you need to know about one of amateur golf’s most prestigious events:. Format. The Western Amateur is considered the most grueling test in golf. The tournament begins with 36 holes of stroke...
Golfpilot.com

Course Record Matched, Chinn Joins Rare Air as Repeat Medalist

Anytime a golfer is mentioned in the same category as Tiger Woods, they are in an elite list. Welcome to the club, again, Kelly Chinn. Chinn’s two-day stroke play total of 11-under-par helped him to claim medalist honors at the 73rd U.S. Junior Amateur and for the second time in his junior golfing career. The list of players who have done that includes Woods, Willie Wood and Jim Liu.
Boise, IDBronco Sports

Bronco Duo Prepares for Western Amateur

GOLF, Ill. – Boise State's Joe Neuheisel and Hugo Townsend are taking part in the 2021 Western Amateur at Glen View Club, beginning Tuesday. The course, located just outside Chicago, is hosting the 119th version of the event. The Bronco duo is part of a 156-player field. Townsend is scheduled...
Pinehurst, NCCheboygan Tribune

Maybank III makes match play round at U.S. Junior Amateur

PINEHURST, NC. — Cheboygan golfer PJ Maybank III advanced to the match play round of the United States Junior Amateur Championship held at the Country Club of North Carolina in Pinehurst, N.C. on Tuesday. Maybank qualified for the round of 64 by finishing in a tie for 20th place overall...
Golfamateurgolf.com

Marissa Wenzler wins Women's Western Amateur

Moments after she won the final match to capture the 121st Women’s Western Amateur Saturday, the emotions came rushing out of Marissa Wenzler. The 20 year old from Dayton, Ohio, kept her composure all week, but she was unable to hold back following her 1-up victory in 20 holes over Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, of Perth, Australia, in the final at Park Ridge (Ill.) Country Club.
Chicago, ILamateurgolf.com

Western Amateur back at Glen View 122 years after hosting the 1st

“GOLF! Everyone off the train for golf”. The year was 1899 and suburban Chicago was just being discovered. The Great Chicago Fire of 1871 had come and gone, and the city’s population was exploding. Optimistic sportsmen began looking for outlets to play golf, tennis, and polo. One such sportsman was...
Erie, PAErie Times-News

Stephanie Urban begins quest for 4th straight EDWGA Match Play title

NORTH EAST – One more year. Maybe two. Stephanie Urban believes that's how much time is viably left for her before the talent of younger players becomes too much for her to hold off in events like the Erie District Women's Golf Association Match Play tournament. Urban's latest reason for...
Golfamateurgolf.com

Karl Vilips leads after the first round of the Western Amateur

Karl Vilips, of Perth, Australia, played a bogey-free round to post 5-under 65 and sits alone atop the leaderboard after the first round at the 119th Western Amateur at Glen View (Ill.) Club on Tuesday. The 19-year-old Vilips, who played at Stanford as a freshman, leads a group of seven...
Bemidji, MNBemidji Pioneer

Birchmont’s best advance as match play begins

BEMIDJI -- Not many underdogs made it through the opening round of match play at the Birchmont Golf Tournament on Wednesday, but a few upsets shook up portions of the brackets and knocked some strong competition out of contention early. The No. 7, 9 and 10-seeded golfers in the men’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy