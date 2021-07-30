FIRST LOOK: Titleist’s new T100, T100S, T200 and T300 irons
The general assumption is most professional golfers play muscleback blades that offer little in the way of forgiveness but ample workability and control. In actuality, the number of players using a full set of blades is around 25 to 30 percent, which isn’t anywhere close to a majority. As iron technology has continued to improve, equipment manufacturers are now able to pack muscleback feel and game-improvement benefits (launch, forgiveness, ball speed) into a slightly more playable profile that appeals to the better player.golf.com
