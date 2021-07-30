Where to buy Evan Mobley’s Cavaliers jersey after Cleveland selects USC forward No. 3 in NBA Draft 2021
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers got the player they wanted at No. 3 overall in Thursday’s NBA Draft, USC power forward Evan Mobley. Moments after Mobley was selected, his new Cavs jersey went on sale online. There’s two adult styles to choose from and a youth jersey. The adult options are a Fanatics-branded Mobley wine jersey for $74.99 and a Nike wine-colored Mobley jersey for $109.99. The youth jersey is made by Fanatics and costs $49.99.www.cleveland.com
