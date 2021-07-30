Cancel
Magic's Franz Wagner: Selected No. 8 by Orlando

 6 days ago

Wagner was selected by the Magic with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Wanger finished with a strong and promising campaign at Michigan last season. The 6-9, 220-pound forward averaged 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while shooting a solid 34.3 percent from beyond the arc. Wagner also has the ability to defend multiple positions at a high level. Moreover, he will now have the opportunity to play alongside his older bother, Moritz Wagner, after Moritz signed a one-year deal with the Magic back in April. Wagner could compete for playing time with Dwayne Bacon, Terrence Ross and James Ennis on a rebuilding Magic roster.

