Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Olympics Latest: Ross, Klineman move on to knockout round

Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kmVgl_0bCE5oxI00

TOKYO — (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:

___

Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman have moved on to the Olympic beach volleyball knockout round after having just a little bit of trouble against the Netherlands.

Starting in a drizzle and finishing in a downpour, the No. 2 seeded Americans lost the opening set of the match 22-20. It was the first set they have lost in the Tokyo Games. They trailed 12-9 in the second before scoring four straight points and seven of the next eight to take it 21-17.

In the tiebreaking set, they pulled away to beat the winless Dutch pair of Sanne Keizer and Madelein Meppelink 15-5.

The victory gave the four U.S. beach volleyball teams — two men’s and two women’s — a 9-1 record in these Olympics. Jake Gibb and Tri Bourne (2-0) play their final match of the round robin on Friday night. Sarah Sponcil and Kelly Claes (2-0) finish up against Brazil on Saturday morning. Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena are good for at least one more match after finishing the preliminary round 2-1.

___

MEDAL ALERT

New Zealand’s Emma Twigg has won gold in the women's single sculls at the Tokyo Games. She bolted to an early lead, then finished with a surge over the final 500 meters to dominate.

Twigg had finished fourth in the previous two Olympics but easily shrugged off Russia’s Hanna Prakatsen, who won silver at the Sea Forest Waterway.

Magdalena Lobnig of Austria won bronze.

___

— More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
40K+
Followers
57K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Dalhausser
Person
Nick Lucena
Person
Jake Gibb
Person
Kelly Claes
Person
Emma Twigg
Person
Magdalena Lobnig
Person
Alix Klineman
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beach Volleyball#Russia#Ap#Americans#Dutch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Country
New Zealand
Country
Netherlands
Related
SportsNBC Sports

Ross and Klineman Crank It Up in Beach Volleyball Quarterfinal Win Against Germany

A marquee match-up, perfect for primetime: Team USA’s second-seeded Alix Klineman and April Ross took on Germany’s 18th-seeded Maggie Kozuch and Laura Ludwig in the quarterfinals. Don’t let the seeding fool you: Ludwig represents one of the best defenders of all time and won beach volleyball gold alongside former partner Kira Walkenhorst at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Beauty & FashionNBC Sports

April Ross, Alix Klineman Reach Semifinals with Win Over German Pair

April Ross and Alix Klineman are two wins away from their first Olympic gold medal. The United States’ top women’s beach volleyball pair won a tight battle against Germany’s Maggie Kozuch and reigning Olympic gold medalist Laura Ludwig in the quarterfinals on Monday night. The Americans defeated the Germans in...
TennisBleacher Report

Tokyo Summer Olympics 2021: Day 10 Highlights

Though some medals were given out Monday—notably in gymnastics, long jump and the women's 100-meter hurdles—Day 10 of the Tokyo Olympics was largely filled with preludes to bigger events. April Ross and Alix Klineman advanced to the beach volleyball quarterfinals, U.S. women's basketball reached the knockout stage unblemished and numerous track events held semifinals.
SportsNBC Sports

Tokyo Updates: Klineman, Ross Play in Semifinals; Women's Golf Resumes

The sun is rising in Day 13 of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and Team USA has plenty of opportunity to increase its lead on the medal count board. Team USA’s Alix Klineman and April Ross will face Switzerland in the beach volleyball semifinals, and the women’s Olympic golf tournament resumes in Tokyo. The track and field competition continues, including Grant Holloway racing for gold in the men’s 110m hurdles final.
SocietyPosted by
BET

Sprinter Gabby Thomas Says ‘Black Boycott’ Of Olympics ‘Really Hurts’

Gabby Thomas is disappointed at the growing trend of Black people talking about boycotting the Tokyo Olympics due to Sha’Carri Richardson’s suspension. On July 6, the Olympic Games-bound sprinter wrote on Twitter, “It really hurts to see so many black people choosing not to watch the Olympics this year. There are so many black athletes who have put in YEARS of hard work for this moment- myself included. We want your support.”
SportsPosted by
The Hill

Five women banned from Tokyo Olympics events

Five female distance sprinters, set to compete at the Tokyo Olympics, have been barred from specific events due to their high natural testosterone levels. World Athletics rules stipulate that women competing in races between 400 meters and a mile are required to have testosterone levels below 5 nanomoles per liter.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Republicans tell Olympic athletes protesting flag at Tokyo games: ‘No kind of demonstration is permitted’

Just under 40 Republican lawmakers have written to the US Olympic Committee to express concerns about the possibility of American athletes staging political protests at the Summer Games in Tokyo.The representatives urged the USOC to remind competitors to obey Rule 50 of the International Olympic Committee charter which bans political expression by athletes during the games.Fox News reports that the letter to US Olympic and Paralympic Committee Chair Susanne Lyons and CEO Sarah Hirshland was signed by 39 members of Congress and specifically singled out hammer thrower Gwen Berry, who turned away during the national anthem at trials in...
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

18-year-old gymnast makes history with Black Lives Matter protest in floor routine at Olympics

Luciana Alvarado, an 18-year-old gymnast from Costa Rica made a powerful statement as she took a knee as part of her floor routine to show her support for the Black Lives Matter movement. While many athletes have shown their support for the movement, Luciana Alvarado's was unique because she weaved it into her floor choreography. At the end of the routine, she took a knee, put her left arm behind her back, and raised her right fist to the sky, reported TODAY. Alvarado is also the first-ever gymnast from Costa Rica to ever qualify for the Olympics. She's the first to do the gesture on an international stage in elite gymnastics.

Comments / 0

Community Policy