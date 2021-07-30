Kings' Davion Mitchell: Taken No. 9 by Sacramento

Mitchell was selected by the Kings with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Mitchell is coming off a career season for Baylor where he averaged 14.0 points, 5.5 assists and 1.9 steals per game in helping lead the Bears to a National Championship. A hard-nosed defender, Mitchell plays bigger than his size and should be able to guard both backcourt spots effectively at the next level. Mitchell shot the three at an impressive 44.7 percent clip last season, but he hit just 32.4 percent of his threes in 2019-20, so there's some concern that his outside shooting may take a step back. Regardless, Mitchell will give the Kings yet another capable, two-way guard alongside De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton.