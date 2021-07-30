Cancel
Former Qualcomm manager pleads guilty in rabbi tax fraud

By Kristina Davis
sandiegouniontribune.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Ellis admitted to filing a false tax statement in case linked to former Chabad of Poway Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein. A former manager at Qualcomm pleaded guilty in San Diego federal court Thursday to filing a false tax return, admitting to evading thousands of dollars in taxes as part of a longtime charitable-giving fraud scheme orchestrated by former Chabad of Poway Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

