Former Qualcomm manager pleads guilty in rabbi tax fraud
Jason Ellis admitted to filing a false tax statement in case linked to former Chabad of Poway Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein. A former manager at Qualcomm pleaded guilty in San Diego federal court Thursday to filing a false tax return, admitting to evading thousands of dollars in taxes as part of a longtime charitable-giving fraud scheme orchestrated by former Chabad of Poway Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
