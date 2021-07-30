Cancel
Town & Country editor set straight on $135,000 Man Ray necklace

By Oli Coleman
Page Six
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not often you catch Town & Country editor Stellene Volandes in a fine jewelry faux pas. The fashionable Volandes was seen wearing a vintage $135,000 Man Ray necklace called “Les Amoureux” — which features a pair of lips modeled on those of his famed lover, the photographer Lee Miller — at a Hamptons bash, with the lips in the middle of her neck. We’re told that an even-more-in-the-know jewelry connoisseur told her that the piece is supposed to be worn slightly off to the side, so the lips sit on the neck “where a man would kiss you.”

