A long, long ride is over. The 2021 NHL draft had a bit everything. Consider the blockbuster trades, as stars Seth Jones, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Jakub Voracek, Cam Atkinson and Sam Reinhart all changed teams. Consider the history, as one NCAA school had a record-breaking weekend. Consider the mystery, as the COVID-19 pandemic made prospect evaluation more challenging than it has ever been. And consider the controversy, as a divisive prospect who asked not to be drafted was instead taken in the first round, to considerable outrage.