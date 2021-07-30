COVID-19 Cases Continue Rising In TX, Abbott’s Executive Order Touts Personal Responsibility
Governor Abbott Issues Executive Order GA-38 Restricting Cities Authority To React To COVID-19 On A Local Basis. In one week, hospitalizations have risen 1,726, the 7-day average of confirmed cases nearly doubles, and fatalities are now increasing. So as some states react to similar spikes mask mandates have returned. However in our state the Governor is limiting local government’s power to react to increasing cases.www.focusdailynews.com
Comments / 0