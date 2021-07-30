Cancel
COVID-19 Cases Continue Rising In TX, Abbott’s Executive Order Touts Personal Responsibility

Governor Abbott Issues Executive Order GA-38 Restricting Cities Authority To React To COVID-19 On A Local Basis. In one week, hospitalizations have risen 1,726, the 7-day average of confirmed cases nearly doubles, and fatalities are now increasing. So as some states react to similar spikes mask mandates have returned. However in our state the Governor is limiting local government’s power to react to increasing cases.

Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas. The newspaper is dedicated to the southern suburbs of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex. https://www.facebook.com/FocusDailyNews

Tyler, TXPosted by
Focus Daily News

OPINION: Why Children Need the COVID-19 Vaccine

Valerie Borum Smith, MD, MPH, FAAP, is a pediatrician at St. Paul Children’s Services in Tyler, Texas, and is a member of the Texas Medical Association COVID-19 taskforce. Good news for parents—children who are 12 years and older can now get the COVID-19 vaccine, and it couldn’t come at a better time. While children are less likely to develop severe illness from COVID-19, they are still at risk. Families deserve the chance to get back to an active life without the constant worries. The vaccine is the best shot at a normal life, protected from Covid.
HomelessPosted by
Focus Daily News

TDHCA Announce $52.9 Million In Housing Stability Services Grants

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) board has awarded $52.9 million in Housing Stability Service Grants to 31 organizations around the state. These grants will be used for housing stabilization activities, including outreach and shelter services, and will also allow the Texas Veterans Commission and TDHCA to work in partnership to connect veterans experiencing homelessness or those at risk of homelessness with direct local assistance, including housing, transportation, and mental health services.
Public HealthPosted by
Focus Daily News

COVID Cases Increase, DSHS Launches New Round of Pop Up Vaccine Events

Delta Variant Leads To Rise In COVID-19 Cases Across Texas. Health officials in Texas are urging Texans to get vaccinated to prevent another spike in COVID cases. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are currently on the rise in Texas, so the Texas Department of State Health Services is again hitting the road to promote vaccination. DSHS will hold 18 pop-up events at Walmart locations across the state to talk with parents and families about the importance of vaccination for younger Texans as they prepare for next school year and as the Delta variant spreads more widely in Texas.
Duncanville, TXPosted by
Focus Daily News

Duncanville ISD Board Nominated for TASA Honor

Duncanville ISD Board of Trustees is selected as a regional nominee for the 2021 TASA School Board Awards. Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) selected the Duncanville ISD Board of Trustees as one of 15 district school boards nominated for the Region 10 Outstanding School Board of the Year. The...
Dallas County, TXPosted by
Focus Daily News

Dallas County Reports Individual With Monkeypox

DALLAS (July 16, 2021) – Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) reports the first case of Monkeypox in a resident of Dallas County. The individual is a City of Dallas resident who traveled from Nigeria to Dallas, arriving at Love Field airport on July 9, 2021. The person is hospitalized in Dallas and is in stable condition. CDC is working with the airline and state and local health officials to contact airline passengers and others who may have been in contact with the patient during the flights. The individual is isolated at the hospital to prevent the spread of the virus.
Duncanville, TXPosted by
Focus Daily News

Mayor Gordon Guided Duncanville Through Challenges

Duncanville Mayor Barry Gordon helped guide his city through some challenging times, especially during his second term of office. First elected in 2018, Mayor Gordon was re-elected for a second term from May of 2020 to May of 2022. During the past 16 months, Duncanville-experienced several unusual, extremely difficult challenges. The challenges started with the Covid-19 Pandemic and resulting shutdowns. Then the Uri Blizzard blanketed most of Texas earlier this year.

