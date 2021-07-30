COVID-19 Cases Continue Rising In TX, Abbott’s Executive Order Touts Personal Responsibility

DALLAS (July 16, 2021) – Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) reports the first case of Monkeypox in a resident of Dallas County. The individual is a City of Dallas resident who traveled from Nigeria to Dallas, arriving at Love Field airport on July 9, 2021. The person is hospitalized in Dallas and is in stable condition. CDC is working with the airline and state and local health officials to contact airline passengers and others who may have been in contact with the patient during the flights. The individual is isolated at the hospital to prevent the spread of the virus.