After injuries Penny's goal is being available for Seahawks

Penny (knee) isn't on the PUP list to begin training camp, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports. Even if he's a limited participant initially, Penny's ability to avoid the PUP list is an encouraging sign after he was held out of June minicamp. He had a cleanup procedure earlier this offseason on his left knee, the same one in which he suffered an ACL tear in December 2019. Despite playing just three games in his first season back from the injury, Penny now has a shot to win the second spot on the depth chart, as Seattle's other options behind starter Chris Carson are DeeJay Dallas, Travis Homer (calf), Alex Collins and a pair of players who have yet to play an NFL snap (Josh Johnson and Cameron Scarlett). Penny should have a chance to establish some value in the final year of his rookie contract, though he's unlikely to ever live up to his first-round pedigree.