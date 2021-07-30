Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Cheyanne Buys looks forward to 'redo' of sharing card with husband after UFC on ESPN 28

By Mike Bohn, Ken Hathaway
USA Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheyanne Buys has no hesitation fighting on the same card as her husband, JP Buys, despite the disastrous results of their first attempt. Buys (5-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC), who returns to action on Saturday against Gloria de Paula (5-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC) at UFC on ESPN 28, fell short of octagon history in March when she and her husband both lost on a night where they were trying to become the first married couple in UFC history to win on the same card.

mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Las Vegas#Combat#Espn#Mma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCpunditarena.com

Dana White looked furious with Conor McGregor’s choice of weigh-in attire

The UFC President appeared none too pleased. Dana White seemed furious with Conor McGregor’s choice of attire for the ceremonial UFC 264 weigh-ins as the Irishman chose to sport his own clothes rather than the official UFC fight apparel. Fighters are expected to wear the UFC fight kit, now manufactured...
UFCESPN

Nicco Montano misses weight by 7 pounds, bantamweight bout called off for UFC Fight Night

The career trajectory of the first-ever UFC women's flyweight champion continues to be an odd one. Nicco Montano missed weight Friday morning by seven pounds and her women's bantamweight bout with Wu Yanan was pulled from Saturday's UFC Fight Night card, the promotion announced. The bout was contracted at a limit of 136 pounds and Montano weighed in at 143 pounds. Yanan weighed 135.5 pounds.
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Sydney McLaughlin Is Dating A Former NFL Player

Sydney McLaughlin will emerge from the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan as arguably the United States’ biggest track and field star. The 21-year-old New Jersey native won the gold medal in the women’s 400m hurdles late on Tuesday evening, beating rival sprinter Dalilah Muhammad to the finish line. McLaughlin,...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Paige VanZant Drops Only Fans Bombshell

Paige VanZant has just dropped the bombshell that many have been waiting for, that’s right, her own website that reveals more than her Instagram and other social accounts do. Paige VanZant ‘Chokes Out’ Man In Video Leak. In Paige’s recent story, she was asked if she had an OnlyFans account...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Justin Gaethje ‘Beat Up’ By UFC Star At Gym

The former Interim UFC Lightweight Champion Justin Gaethje is undoubtedly a great fighter inside the octagon but he is also a great human being. After beating Tony Ferguson at UFC 262, Beneil Dariush revealed how Gaethje had helped him regain his confidence by letting the Assyrian-American beat him up for two rounds in sparring.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Breaks Silence On Transgender Photo

UFC president Dana White recently opened up on Darren Till’s recent transgender meme that sparked controversy on social media. In a recent Instagram post, Till claimed that he could not be canceled since he didn’t care. Dana White responds to the controversy. Following the meme controversy, the UFC star Darren...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Gilbert Burns Leaks ‘Humiliating’ Nate Diaz Video

The online feud between Gilbert Burns and Nate Diaz is still continuing. ‘Durinho’ pulled a footage from the UFC archives to troll the Stockton native.Burns called out Diaz as he dug up an old post in which Diaz was criticizing fighters who “get finished all the time.” The Brazilian welterweight star retweeted the original post and added a video of Diaz’s first-ever TKO loss against Josh Thompson in 2013.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Threatens To Fire Top UFC Woman

Dana White is the President of the UFC and is certainly a controversial figure in the world of MMA. Dana White was also previously accused of an ‘illegal crime’ in Las Vegas. Nicco Montano has been in the UFC for four years but has rarely competed in a fight for...
UFCMMAmania.com

Justin Gaethje leg kicks are so violent they actually tore Dustin Poirier’s quad

Set ups? Positioning? Nah, Justin Gaethje is just trying to hurt you. That’s according to Dustin Poirier, who is still talking about leg kicks after a pair of lightweight bouts against Conor McGregor. Their UFC 257 headliner featured calf kicks from “The Diamond” that helped precipitate the demise of “Notorious.”
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC 267 will air on ABC if Dana White has his way

UFC 267 could break away from the typical Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pay-per-view (PPV) model in favor of a network television slot on ABC, according to UFC President, Dana White. White revealed that UFC 267 — which takes place on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — will...
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 32 co-main event canceled following injury to Macy Chiasson

The UFC Vegas 32 fight card just took a major hit after the promotion announced that women’s bantamweight bruiser Macy Chiasson was injured and forced from the lineup, which now proceeds with just 11 bouts for Sat. night’s (July 24) ESPN/ESPN+ card from APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. LIVE! Stream...
UFCchatsports.com

UFC Vegas 32: What will T.J. Dillashaw look like after his long absence?

While I knew the main event between Cory Sandhagen and TJ Dillashaw was one of the most anticipated Fight Night main events of the year, I get the feeling I underestimated how much interest the MMA fanbase had in it. What I’m not ignorant towards is the reasoning: the vast majority of those interested in the contest want to see Dillashaw fall and fall HARD. The former two-time bantamweight champion is not only coming off a two-year suspension, he wasn’t particularly liked even before he was stripped of the title when he popped for blood doping. Lots of people want to see him fail.
UFCSherdog

Preview: UFC on ESPN 27 Prelims

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC, PFL and “The Ultimate Fighter” live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. A solid main card at UFC on ESPN 27 this Saturday in Las Vegas leads to some...
UFCchatsports.com

Stand and Deliver: UFC on ESPN 27

In some ways, a win is a win and a loss is a loss. But while every fight matters, some seem to matter more. In some cases, the reasons are easy to define. Picture the fighter on a losing streak who knows he or she is likely fighting for their job; or conversely, any matchup on Dana White's Contender Series, where two hopefuls know that the brass ring is within their reach if they can win impressively. In other cases, a fight feels especially important for reasons that are harder to quantify, but no less real.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Scott Coker challenges Dana White to UFC and Bellator cross-promotion fight with AJ McKee

Bellator president Scott Coker challenged UFC president Dana White to a UFC and Bellator cross-promotion fight with AJ McKee. McKee finished Patricio Pitbull in the main event of Bellator 263 on Saturday night to become the promotions new’s 145lbs champion and the winner of the $1 million grand prize. Just 26 years old, McKee is now a perfect 18-0 in MMA. By taking out Pitbull, who is one of the best featherweights in the world, it showed that “The Mercenary” is one of the best at 145lbs regardless of promotion. McKee is so good, in fact, that Coker believes he matches up well against the best featherweights that the UFC has to offer, including current UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and past champ Max Holloway.
UFCSherdog

How to Watch UFC on ESPN 27

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC, PFL and “The Ultimate Fighter” live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Top-shelf bantamweights will step into the Ultimate Fighting Championship spotlight when Cory Sandhagen meets T.J. Dillashaw in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy