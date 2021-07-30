Cheyanne Buys looks forward to 'redo' of sharing card with husband after UFC on ESPN 28

While I knew the main event between Cory Sandhagen and TJ Dillashaw was one of the most anticipated Fight Night main events of the year, I get the feeling I underestimated how much interest the MMA fanbase had in it. What I’m not ignorant towards is the reasoning: the vast majority of those interested in the contest want to see Dillashaw fall and fall HARD. The former two-time bantamweight champion is not only coming off a two-year suspension, he wasn’t particularly liked even before he was stripped of the title when he popped for blood doping. Lots of people want to see him fail.