Cheyanne Buys looks forward to 'redo' of sharing card with husband after UFC on ESPN 28
Cheyanne Buys has no hesitation fighting on the same card as her husband, JP Buys, despite the disastrous results of their first attempt. Buys (5-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC), who returns to action on Saturday against Gloria de Paula (5-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC) at UFC on ESPN 28, fell short of octagon history in March when she and her husband both lost on a night where they were trying to become the first married couple in UFC history to win on the same card.mmajunkie.usatoday.com
