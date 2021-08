MESQUITE, NV (Leisure Services Dept.) – There is several ways in which heat can affect children, adults and seniors. Some of the effects of heat on the body are more serious than others; thus, it is essential to know the signs and symptoms of the various heat-related disorders, starting with the most severe. Please be aware of the symptoms and stay hydrated at all times! Heat stroke is the most serious health problem for all in hot environments, is caused by the failure of the body internal mechanism to regulate its core temperature. Sweating stops and the body can no longer rid itself of excess heat. Signs of heat stroke include: