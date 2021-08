The Predictive Services 4-month outlook for the North Ops region calls for drier and warmer than average weather through November, with only small exceptions. Monsoon thunderstorm surges are expected to occur less often than usual through the end of the summer because low pressure troughing along the coast will prevail more often than usual, and this pattern largely prevents monsoon surges from reaching the North Ops region. Fuels, both dead and live and of all size classes, are extremely dry and very active fire behavior and spread rates have been noted with wildfires this summer. At elevations below 3000 ft in fine fuels it is possible that the lighter than usual fine fuel crop will allow more successful initial attack efforts when ignitions occur through August.