Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 18:04:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-29 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Mead, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Clark The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona Central Clark County in southern Nevada * Until 700 PM PDT/700 PM MST/. * At 604 PM PDT/604 PM MST/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Railroad Pass, or near Boulder City, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. * Locations impacted include Henderson, Boulder City, Anthem, Southern Highlands, Enterprise, Boulder Beach, Sloan, Railroad Pass, Boulder Beach Campground, Seven Hills, Hoover Dam, Black Mtn and Willow Beach. This includes Interstate 15 in Nevada between mile markers 13 and 25. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH