Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mohave County, AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 18:04:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-29 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Mead, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona Central Clark County in southern Nevada * Until 700 PM PDT/700 PM MST/. * At 604 PM PDT/604 PM MST/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Railroad Pass, or near Boulder City, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. * Locations impacted include Henderson, Boulder City, Anthem, Southern Highlands, Enterprise, Boulder Beach, Sloan, Railroad Pass, Boulder Beach Campground, Seven Hills, Hoover Dam, Black Mtn and Willow Beach. This includes Interstate 15 in Nevada between mile markers 13 and 25. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
County
Mohave County, AZ
City
Willow Beach, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Roofs#Southern Nevada#Extreme Weather#18 04 00#Railroad Pass#Interstate 15
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Mexico sues U.S. gun makers, eyes $10 bln in damages

MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mexico sued several gun makers in a U.S. federal court on Wednesday, accusing them of reckless business practices that supplied what it called a "torrent" of illegal arms to violent Mexican drug cartels, leading to thousands of deaths. The lawsuit alleges that units of...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

NOAA predicting 'above normal' hurricane season in 2021 update

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting an above-normal hurricane season in its mid-season update for the year. NOAA scientists say there is a 65 percent chance the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through the end of November, will be above normal, according to a Wednesday press release from the agency.

Comments / 0

Community Policy