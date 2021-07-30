Flash Flood Warning issued for Pitkin by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 19:04:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-29 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Pitkin The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Pitkin County in west central Colorado * Until 815 PM MDT. * At 704 PM MDT, Local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.8 and 1.2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Redstone. This includes the following highways Colorado 133 between mile markers 52 and 56. This includes the following streams and drainages Avalanche Creek, Capitol Creek, Crystal River, Hell Roaring Creek, Bulldog Creek, Sopris Creek, Coal Creek, East Creek, Perham Creek and Braderich Creek. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED