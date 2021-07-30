Cancel
Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 18:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-29 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Get out of Antelope Canyon and other area slot canyons immediately! Deadly flash flooding is imminent or occurring! Target Area: Coconino FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE ANTELOPE CREEK BASIN REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR COCONINO COUNTY At 601 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Antelope Creek basin. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Only light rain at a rate of around 0.1 inches per hour is falling over and near the warned area at the present time. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Antelope Creek basin. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Antelope Creek basin. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Page, Antelope Creek Basin, Antelope Canyon Near Sr 98, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Lake Powell and Navajo Reservation. This includes the following slot canyons Upper Antelope Canyon, Lower Antelope Canyon, Canyon X, Cardiac Canyon, Owl Canyon, Rattlesnake Canyon, Ramshead Canyon and Wind Pebble Canyon. This includes the following streams and drainages Antelope Creek, Kaibito Creek and Peach Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

