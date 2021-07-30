Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 19:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft; Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft; Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft .Flash Flood Watch has been cancelled for the Eastern San Juan Mountains, The upper Arkansas River Valley, The San Luis, Valley, Teller County, and Pikes Peak. There is still light rainfall over parts of the aforementioned region, but no flash flooding is expected. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * The Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountains, Fremont, Custer, Huerfano, Pueblo, and eastern Las Animas Counties. This includes the Decker, Hayden Pass, Spring, and Junkins Burn Scars. * Until Midnight MDT tonight. * A weather disturbance moving through the monsoon plume will trigger more widespread showers and thunderstorms across the region capable of producing very heavy rainfall today. With the ground already saturated from recent rainfall, this will lead to a significant chance for flash flooding, especially for areas with saturated soils and in and near steeper terrain. * Mud flows and rock slides will be possible in and near burn scars and steep terrain. Roads, creeks, streams and normally dry washes may experience rapid flooding with damage to roads possible in and near these drainage ways.