Special Weather Statement issued for Tioga by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-29 16:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Tioga A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT PARTS OF TIOGA COUNTY UNTIL 1000 PM EDT At 903 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Jasper, moving southeast at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Locations impacted include Elkland, Lawrenceville, Keeneyville, Tioga, Knoxville, Osceola and Tioga Junction.alerts.weather.gov
