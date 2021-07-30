Cancel
Tioga County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Tioga by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 16:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Tioga A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT PARTS OF TIOGA COUNTY UNTIL 1000 PM EDT At 903 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Jasper, moving southeast at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Locations impacted include Elkland, Lawrenceville, Keeneyville, Tioga, Knoxville, Osceola and Tioga Junction.

alerts.weather.gov

