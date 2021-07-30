Severe Weather Statement issued for Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 20:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-30 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Ocean A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL OCEAN COUNTY At 902 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Barnegat, or 14 miles south of Toms River, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Barnegat, Surf City, Waretown and Ocean Acres. This includes Garden State Parkway between mile markers 66 and 74. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.00IN