Severe Weather Statement issued for Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-29 20:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-29 20:13:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lawrence THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN LAWRENCE COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0