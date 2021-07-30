Severe Weather Statement issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-30 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lewis THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LEWIS COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and is exiting the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for northeastern Kentucky...and southwestern Ohio. Please report previous wind damage or hail to the National Weather Service by going to our website at weather.gov/iln and submitting your report via social media.