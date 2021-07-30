Cancel
Clifton, NJ

New Jersey Woman Rams Shopping Cart Into Bullying Pack of Teens At Target

By Shannon Holly
105.7 The Hawk
105.7 The Hawk
 5 days ago
Sooooo I'm goonna need New Jersey peeps to stop getting into so many viral videos, OK? A few weeks ago we had this ratchet behavior in a Victoria's Secret in Short Hills. Now, another video comes out of Clifton...not our finest moments. In this video, a woman was shopping when she encountered some teens allegedly bullying her and other shoppers. She took matters into her own hands, by shoving a shopping cart into one of the teens and confiscating a parking cone from them as they taunt her.

