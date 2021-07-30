From Rice Lake to Tokyo, Bednarek bringing talents to global stage

At first, it was just an age-old cliche.

Every group of schoolkids has an idea of who the fastest among them was — a coveted title garnered through countless hours spent zipping around at recess and in gym class.

Kenny Bednarek knows it well. After all, wherever they were running, he was usually in front.

“Every year, I was always the fastest kid in my class,” Bednarek said. “I’d always be at the top.”

For many, being the fastest kid in the bunch is a temporary position. Eventually, there’s always someone quicker ready to leave you behind.

But Bednarek remembers when he realized that rule might not apply to him.

When he was in middle school, some of the Rice Lake track coaches had him race against high school athletes. For the ordinary middle school runner, such an experiment would only lead to a fading view of the backs of the older kids’ heads as they were left in the dust.

But Bednarek was no ordinary runner.

“I started beating some of them,” Bednarek said. “That’s when I really started to realize I was quick.”

Quick — like, actually, legitimately quick. Suddenly, he wasn’t just the fastest kid in class anymore.

“There’s that idea that he could be an extremely special runner,” then-Rice Lake head coach Jared Sasada said at the time.

He’d spend the next decade proving that prediction correct. Now the number of people on the planet quicker than Bednarek could potentially be counted on one hand.

Bednarek will complete his journey from Rice Lake star to Olympian next week when he competes in the men’s 200-meter dash and 100-meter relay at the Tokyo Games.

He’ll start with the 200 on Tuesday morning (Monday night in the United States) and will likely continue with the semifinals later that day, and the finals on Wednesday.

When Bednarek hits the track for the first time in Japan, it will be the reward for a lifetime spent working his way toward that moment.

Wisconsin wonder

Considering he beat high school runners as a middle school student, it was no surprise that Bednarek made an immediate impact at the varsity level with Rice Lake.

But even knowing the breadth of his talent couldn’t fully prepare the Warriors for what was to come. In his first 200 and 400 runs as a high school athlete, Bednarek broke the Rice Lake school records in each event.

He didn’t let the success get the better of him, though.

“I sat him down and said ‘You can’t let this go to your head.’” Sasada said in 2015. “He looked me straight in the eyes and said ‘That’s not me, coach.’”

He didn’t slow down, either.

Bednarek went on to become the greatest prep sprinter in Wisconsin’s history, boasting seven state championships and state records in the 200 and 400 which may never be beaten. As his grand finale, he anchored Rice Lake to a team state championship as a senior in 2018.

It was just the beginning.

‘A true gift’

A talent like Bednarek doesn’t end up in the junior college ranks often.

Out of Rice Lake, he had interest from powerhouse Division I college programs like Oregon, but ultimately settled on Indian Hills Community College for his next stop.

At the small school in Ottumwa, Iowa, Bednarek honed his craft and got nationwide attention in the track and field community. He ran the fourth-fastest 200-meter of all time at the National Junior College Athletic Association national championships in 2019 at 19.49 seconds. Later at the meet, he became the first American ever to break 20 seconds in the 200 and 45 seconds in the 400-meter.

By then, it was clear that Bednarek was bound for stardom.

“Physically, he’s one of the best athletes I’ve ever seen. He has a true gift,” Brent Ewing, his college coach at Indian Hills, told the Leader-Telegram last year. “His mechanics, above anything, are really what you notice right away when you watch him run, just how mechanically sound he is. That’s what really sets him apart from not just a college sprinter, but even other professional sprinters.”

And it drew impressive comparisons for the young kid from northwest Wisconsin.

“I’ve never seen Carl Lewis in person, and I know he is kind of the pinnacle,” Leron Williams, another of Bednarek’s former coaches, said in 2019. “But when I look at Kenny, I say when it’s all said and done and we are breaking down his form, I think you are looking at a career that is going to be very long.”

He set the bar high. Shortly afterward, the professional portion of Bednarek’s career began.

Dashed dreams

Bednarek turned pro in mid-2019, signing with Nike. But he didn’t get off to the start he wanted.

After dominating all spring with Indian Hills, the first few months of his pro career were rocked by injury.

First, Bednarek tweaked his hamstring at the U.S. Outdoor Championships, pulling up short in the 200-meter final to sour one of his first major meets as a professional.

As he worked to recover in the ensuing months, Bednarek earned a spot on the United States team for the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar.

But injury struck again in the first round of the 200. In the final stretch of his first race at the meet, Bednarek again pulled up and clutched his left leg.

His sciatic nerve had flared up, and his world title hopes — and season — were dashed.

“I was a little down about it. I was prepared to PR, but my body was not ready. But I was grateful to get there and have the experience,” Bednarek said a few weeks later.

The injuries, coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic putting a halt to much of the 2020 season, made for a shaky start to professional life. But rather than let it drag him down, he used it as extra motivation.

“It kind of put a bad taste in my mouth,” he said. “I saw certain people online saying that I needed to give my money back to Nike and go back to school. That kind of just fuels me.”

Time to shine

Finally healthy and with meets back up and running this year, Bednarek finally got his chance to prove a point. He’s emerged as a star in the 200, finishing either first or second in each of the six finals he’s raced in this season.

He clinched a spot on Team USA with a second-place finish in the 200 at the Olympic Trials in June, and was later named to the country’s 100 relay pool too.

Bednarek’s not shy about his expectations. As one of the top-ranked runners globally in the 200, he’s aiming to win a gold medal.

“Obviously, the gold is the prize, and I think I’m good enough to get it,” he said.

Now the man who was once the fastest kid in class will see if he can regain that title. This time, the world will be watching.

“In track and field, a lot of people know me,” Bednarek said. “But when the Olympics come, that’s when a whole bunch of people that don’t really pay attention all year come in. It’s a big opportunity.”