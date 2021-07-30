Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Houston Rockets take Green with No. 2 pick in NBA draft

perutribune.com
 6 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston general manager Rafael Stone wouldn't even hazard a guess of how good of an NBA player Jalen Green will be. He is, however, certain that he'll give everything he has to reach his full potential.

www.perutribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAchatsports.com

Rockets send qualifying offers to Armoni Brooks and Anthony Lamb

This one happened a few days ago, but we overlooked it with all the draft coverage going on, but the Houston Rockets extended qualifying offers to both Armoni Brooks and Anthony Lamb. NBA source confirms the #Rockets extended a qualifying offer to former @UHCougarMBK star Armoni Brooks (@snipabrooks_ ),who played...
NBAESPN

Houston Rockets agree to 4-year, $36 million deal with Daniel Theis

Center Daniel Theis has agreed to a four-year, $36 million deal with the Houston Rockets, agents Michael Tellem and Aaron Mintz told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday. The Rockets will use their $8.28 million trade exception created in the Victor Oladipo deal with the Miami Heat to acquire Theis in a sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls, sources told ESPN. That allows the Rockets to keep their $9.5 million midlevel exception and creates a sizeable trade exception for the Bulls.
NBABleacher Report

Report: Jalen Green Signs Rookie Rockets Contract; Will Make $9M in 2021-22

The Houston Rockets and No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green agreed to the terms of his rookie contract, according to the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen. The rookie pay scale for the second overall pick starts at $7.5 million in the first year, $7.9 million in the second year and $8.2 million for the third-year option. The team then has the opportunity to exercise a fourth-year option on the player's contract at a 26.2 percent increase of his third-year salary.
NBAUSA Today

NBA free agency reports: Rockets lose Kelly Olynyk, add Daniel Theis

Within hours of the negotiating period opening for 2021 NBA free agency, the Rockets reportedly reached an agreement with 29-year-old center Daniel Theis. Mutual interest between Theis and Houston was reported in previous days, so Monday’s fast deal shouldn’t come as a shock. Known for his tough interior defense, the...
NBAchatsports.com

Usman Garuba can be the defensive anchor Rockets need

Houston Rockets, Usman Garuba, Jayson Tatum, Adam Silver, National Basketball Association, Christian Wood, Tokyo, Jalen Green, United States of America, Adam Spolane. When the Houston Rockets selected Usman Garuba with the 23rd overall pick in last week’s NBA Draft, he did not shake commissioner Adam Silver’s hand like many prospects do on draft night.
NBAUSA Today

Rockets set to re-sign David Nwaba, lose Sterling Brown to Dallas

The Rockets are re-signing veteran wing David Nwaba to a three-year, $15-million contract, as first reported by Marc Stein. Meanwhile, as expected, fellow guard Sterling Brown is moving on to Dallas. Because Houston initially signed Nwaba late in the 2019-20 season, when the 6-foot-5 guard was still rehabilitating a torn...
NBAhoustonmirror.com

Report: Heat, Victor Oladipo agree to 1-year contract

All-Star guard Victor Oladipo is returning to the Miami Heat on a one-year deal, The Athletic reported Wednesday. Contract terms were not disclosed. Oladipo underwent surgery on his right quadriceps on May 13 -- his second in 18 months. He could be cleared to play as early as November. The...
NBA247Sports

Victor Oladipo signs one-year deal with Miami Heat

Victor Oladipo will return to the Miami Heat for the 2021-22 season, with an eye on testing free agency for a bigger contract after the season, according to Stadium’s Shams Charania. The Houston Rockets traded Oladipo to the Heat in March, though he had season-ending surgery on May 13. “Oladipo...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
FanSided

How much does Chris Paul make from State Farm?

How much money does Phoenix Suns star point guard Chris Paul make from all those State Farm commercials he’s in each season?. NBA fans have seen a lot of Chris Paul during the playoffs. Not only has the Suns guard guided his team to the NBA Finals, but he’s been...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Miami Heat Can Create The Real Superteam With Brandon Ingram, Kyle Lowry And Kevin Love

The Miami Heat are a team that went to the Finals during the 2019-20 season, with Jimmy Butler as the star that led them there. It is clear that they have good pieces on the roster, but it seems as though they are a step away from true contention. This year's playoffs showed that, as they were unceremoniously swept by the Milwaukee Bucks, who are now in the NBA Finals.
NBAPosted by
Audacy

Former Cavs, Celtics center Tristan Thompson traded twice in 24 hours

The Celtics have made a trade a day after the NBA Draft. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics have traded Tristan Thompson to the Hawks in exchange for Kris Dunn, Bruno Fernando and a 2023 second-round pick. Dunn played in college at Providence and has bounced around the league...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Stephen A. Smith freaks out after Lakers sign Carmelo Anthony

Stephen A. Smith was over the moon about Carmelo Anthony joining the Los Angeles Lakers. Upon hearing Carmelo Anthony signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith recorded a video to celebrate the notable free-agency transaction. Though Smith is a New York Knicks fan above all else, he...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Chris Paul, Suns hit with Kevin Durant warning from Bucks star Khris Middleton

After going down 2-0 in the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns, it’s easy to count out the Milwaukee Bucks at this point. For his part, however, Bucks star Khris Middleton isn’t necessarily in panic mode right now. As a matter of fact, he’s just sent a Kevin Durant-sized warning to Chris Paul and the rest of the Suns as the series swings to Milwaukee for Game 3 and 4.

Comments / 0

Community Policy