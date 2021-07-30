Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Altoona, WI

‘It’s OK to not be OK’: Experts talk athletes’ mental health at Olympics, beyond

By Sarah Seifert Leader-Telegram staff
Posted by 
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kS0zD_0bCE03ZT00

ALTOONA — Macey Kilty can relate to Simone Biles.

Kilty, a 20-year-old wrestler and Stratford, Wisconsin native who trained in Altoona for years, intimately recognizes the pressure that comes with competing at the elite sports level.

While wrestling in the U.S. Olympic Trials in April, looking to be headed to the Tokyo games this summer, Kilty dislocated her shoulder during the final match of a best-of-three series.

“They popped it back in and I went out again and dislocated it again,” Kilty recalled Thursday. “... It came down to the last match. Whoever won was going to Tokyo.”

Kilty has the credentials: She’s won five age group world medals and is a junior world medalist twice over and a cadet world medalist twice over, said her trainer Jordan Crass. She plans to continue training to qualify for the 2024 summer Games in Paris.

But, injured, Kilty ultimately had to default at the Olympic trials match in April.

Kilty and Chippewa Valley experts join a growing number of people highlighting the pressure athletes face, and advocating for support and agency for those athletes.

“Mentally, that was a rough patch for me. It was probably one of my lowest lows in the sport,” Kilty said of her injury during the Olympic trials.

Athletes’ mental health is top-of-mind for many this week.

Considered to be the best gymnast in the world, Biles earlier this week pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics women’s gymnastics team competition in the middle of the event after a fumbled vault and an uneven landing, saying she felt she wasn’t mentally ready to compete. The four-time Olympic gold medalist also opted not to defend her 2016 gold medal in the all-around Thursday night. (Biles will be evaluated daily before deciding if she will participate in next week’s individual events.)

Biles isn’t the only high-profile U.S. athlete to withdraw from a large event citing mental health. No. 1-ranked professional tennis player Naomi Osaka also withdrew from the French Open and didn’t play at Wimbledon early this year.

When an athlete under an intense degree of pressure decides to withdraw from a competition for their own physical or mental health, “that takes a lot of courage,” said Dr. Alison Jones, an Eau Claire-based sports psychiatrist for Marshfield Clinic.

Jones works with athletes of all ages, mostly teenagers and young adults, across Wisconsin.

Helping athletes cope with anxiety, depression, PTSD, pressure and stress is vital to their success, even in direct ways, Jones said.

“There are physical symptoms of anxiety, physical symptoms of depression, and I will say there are physiological changes that can occur when a person feels more anxious,” Jones said. “Alone, those physiological changes can result in impairment in function. If we tease apart the ‘mental toughness’ (concept), we also do have to think about the physical risk that could occur with that heightened level of pressure and/or anxiety.”

Crass, who is owner and head coach of Altoona-based wrestling program Crass Training, trained Kilty from 6th grade through high school. The stress of competition, along with injuries, can derail an athlete in more ways than one, Crass said Thursday.

“Winning is one thing, but battling through injuries deals with mindset, preparedness, anxiety and trust,” Crass said. “Is my shoulder and knee going to be there like it has been in the past?”

To support young athletes’ mental health, Jones works with them on visualization, processing anxiety or performance-related concerns and restructuring their beliefs about their own ability.

Jones and Crass agreed that coaches and people should listen to athletes’ needs in their own words, especially young adults.

“Obviously it’s gymnastics, it’s the Summer Olympics, (Biles) is a very well-known athlete, and everyone is watching or will be seeing it at some point,” Jones said. “That’s something you have to think of too: How does that impact my mental wellness? Giving her the chance to say, ‘I can’t do this,’ without more criticism will be the best for her, and others that take that same step.”

“Let your athletes perform,” Crass said of coaches and trainers. “Stop telling them so much and listen to them ... let them develop an IQ around the sport they’re playing.”

Other Olympians chime in

In the days after, Olympians in many sports came forward to recount their own battles while offering support to Biles.

Michael Phelps, winner of a record 23 gold medals and now retired, has long been open about his own mental health struggles. Phelps has said he contemplated suicide after the 2012 Olympics while wracked with depression. Now an analyst for NBC’s swimming coverage, he said watching Biles struggle “broke my heart.”

“Mental health over the last 18 months is something people are talking about,” Phelps said. “We’re human beings. Nobody is perfect. So yes, it is OK not to be OK.”

On Thursday, Biles expressed appreciation about the response she’s received, posting on Twitter: “the outpouring love & support I’ve received has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before.”

“Sometimes you need a break,” Jones said. “It’s OK to not be OK. And we can advocate for ourselves to get the help that we need.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Leader-Telegram

Leader-Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
190
Post
452K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Leader-Telegram

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
City
Altoona, WI
Altoona, WI
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Phelps
Person
Simone Biles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Mental Health#Gymnastics#Combat#The U S Olympic Trials#Marshfield Clinic#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
PTSD
Related
GymnasticsNew York Post

Simone Biles reveals family tragedy after dramatic Olympic return

Simone Biles prevailed with a bronze medal on the balance beam at the 2021 Olympics on Tuesday after the USA gymnastics star not only battled through the strain on her mental health and a case of the “twisties,” but the recent death of her aunt. It was already an eventful...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Justin Bieber sends supportive message to Simone Biles after she pulls out of Tokyo Summer Olympics to address her mental health

Justin Bieber sent a message to support to Simone Biles after the gymnast pulled out of the Tokyo Summer Olympics to address her mental health. 'Nobody will ever understand the pressures you face!' Bieber, 27, captioned the Instagram post Wednesday, which featured an image of the 24-year-old Olympian. 'I know we don’t know each other but I’m so proud of the decision to withdraw.'
SportsGrazia

Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka Have Reminded Black Women That It's Ok To Put Our Mental Wellbeing First

Two young black women who are at the top of their games in their respective sports have made a stand about mental health. As a black woman, seeing them open up like this about mental health has inspired me beyond belief. Through this they have sparked a wider conversation about the toll elite sport can have on wellbeing. They have also reminded the world that hey, elite athletes are humans too with real feelings and emotions.
CelebritiesNBC San Diego

Aly Raisman on Simone Biles: Olympians Need Mental Health Support

Aly Raisman is expressing support for her former teammate ahead of Simone Biles’ return to competition on the balance beam. After withdrawing from the vault, uneven bars and floor exercise finals, Biles is back — and she’s no stranger to the final women’s event. She has won three World Championship gold medals on the balance beam and took home bronze at the 2016 Olympics.
Gymnasticschildrensmercy.org

Sports and mental health: What we can learn from Simone Biles

USA gymnast, Simone Biles, withdrew from the Olympic team final competition on July 27 due to a medical reason that was later clarified as a mental health issue. This decision has brought mental health in sports to the forefront of the world stage, yet again, and it is sparking conversations, which is a good thing and much needed.
SportsThrive Global

Thank You Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles & Simone Manuel for Prioritizing Your Mental Health Unapologetically (Video & IG Live Conversation)

July was a powerful self-care month in the lives of three of my favorite women athletes, Naomi Osaka, a 23-year old Japanese-Haitian American world tennis champion and entrepreneur; Simone Biles, a 24-year old African-American Olympic gymnast; and Simone Manuel, a 24 year-old African-American Olympic swimmer. Each of these women of color chose to make their mental health, well-being, and self-care a priority. Watching them put themselves first above their demanding careers and public scrutiny has been a master class in what it means to embrace, embody, and express the radical self-care wisdom of African-American writer, womanist, and civil rights activist Audre Lorde: “Caring for myself is not self-indulgence, it is self-preservation and that is an act of political warfare.” I think we can all learn something from these self-care sheroes!

Comments / 0

Community Policy