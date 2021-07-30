‘It’s OK to not be OK’: Experts talk athletes’ mental health at Olympics, beyond

ALTOONA — Macey Kilty can relate to Simone Biles.

Kilty, a 20-year-old wrestler and Stratford, Wisconsin native who trained in Altoona for years, intimately recognizes the pressure that comes with competing at the elite sports level.

While wrestling in the U.S. Olympic Trials in April, looking to be headed to the Tokyo games this summer, Kilty dislocated her shoulder during the final match of a best-of-three series.

“They popped it back in and I went out again and dislocated it again,” Kilty recalled Thursday. “... It came down to the last match. Whoever won was going to Tokyo.”

Kilty has the credentials: She’s won five age group world medals and is a junior world medalist twice over and a cadet world medalist twice over, said her trainer Jordan Crass. She plans to continue training to qualify for the 2024 summer Games in Paris.

But, injured, Kilty ultimately had to default at the Olympic trials match in April.

Kilty and Chippewa Valley experts join a growing number of people highlighting the pressure athletes face, and advocating for support and agency for those athletes.

“Mentally, that was a rough patch for me. It was probably one of my lowest lows in the sport,” Kilty said of her injury during the Olympic trials.

Athletes’ mental health is top-of-mind for many this week.

Considered to be the best gymnast in the world, Biles earlier this week pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics women’s gymnastics team competition in the middle of the event after a fumbled vault and an uneven landing, saying she felt she wasn’t mentally ready to compete. The four-time Olympic gold medalist also opted not to defend her 2016 gold medal in the all-around Thursday night. (Biles will be evaluated daily before deciding if she will participate in next week’s individual events.)

Biles isn’t the only high-profile U.S. athlete to withdraw from a large event citing mental health. No. 1-ranked professional tennis player Naomi Osaka also withdrew from the French Open and didn’t play at Wimbledon early this year.

When an athlete under an intense degree of pressure decides to withdraw from a competition for their own physical or mental health, “that takes a lot of courage,” said Dr. Alison Jones, an Eau Claire-based sports psychiatrist for Marshfield Clinic.

Jones works with athletes of all ages, mostly teenagers and young adults, across Wisconsin.

Helping athletes cope with anxiety, depression, PTSD, pressure and stress is vital to their success, even in direct ways, Jones said.

“There are physical symptoms of anxiety, physical symptoms of depression, and I will say there are physiological changes that can occur when a person feels more anxious,” Jones said. “Alone, those physiological changes can result in impairment in function. If we tease apart the ‘mental toughness’ (concept), we also do have to think about the physical risk that could occur with that heightened level of pressure and/or anxiety.”

Crass, who is owner and head coach of Altoona-based wrestling program Crass Training, trained Kilty from 6th grade through high school. The stress of competition, along with injuries, can derail an athlete in more ways than one, Crass said Thursday.

“Winning is one thing, but battling through injuries deals with mindset, preparedness, anxiety and trust,” Crass said. “Is my shoulder and knee going to be there like it has been in the past?”

To support young athletes’ mental health, Jones works with them on visualization, processing anxiety or performance-related concerns and restructuring their beliefs about their own ability.

Jones and Crass agreed that coaches and people should listen to athletes’ needs in their own words, especially young adults.

“Obviously it’s gymnastics, it’s the Summer Olympics, (Biles) is a very well-known athlete, and everyone is watching or will be seeing it at some point,” Jones said. “That’s something you have to think of too: How does that impact my mental wellness? Giving her the chance to say, ‘I can’t do this,’ without more criticism will be the best for her, and others that take that same step.”

“Let your athletes perform,” Crass said of coaches and trainers. “Stop telling them so much and listen to them ... let them develop an IQ around the sport they’re playing.”

Other Olympians chime in

In the days after, Olympians in many sports came forward to recount their own battles while offering support to Biles.

Michael Phelps, winner of a record 23 gold medals and now retired, has long been open about his own mental health struggles. Phelps has said he contemplated suicide after the 2012 Olympics while wracked with depression. Now an analyst for NBC’s swimming coverage, he said watching Biles struggle “broke my heart.”

“Mental health over the last 18 months is something people are talking about,” Phelps said. “We’re human beings. Nobody is perfect. So yes, it is OK not to be OK.”

On Thursday, Biles expressed appreciation about the response she’s received, posting on Twitter: “the outpouring love & support I’ve received has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before.”

“Sometimes you need a break,” Jones said. “It’s OK to not be OK. And we can advocate for ourselves to get the help that we need.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.