Bethlehem, PA

Musikfest is Back In Person Starting August 6th

By Scott Kovacs
brctv13.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year of virtual events Musikfest is ready to bring back the crowds to Bethlehem. The 38th annual festival starts Friday August 6th and goes through Sunday the 15th. There will be 500 performances by over 300 artists. A big deal this year is that Musikfest is getting rid of its food and beverage tickets. Anybody can come down and use their credit card with any vendor. If you would like to use cash, you can come down and load up a cash card. Officials hope outpouring support this year can make up for last year.

www.brctv13.com

