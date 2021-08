People make fun of TikTok all of the time and talk about how it's a ridiculous app. I'm not going to lie, I was one of those people for awhile, until I actually gave it a try. It's a great way to pass the time but you have to be careful because before you know it, you've been scrolling for over an hour. TikTok is a multipurpose platform, it can be used for entertainment, business purposes or in this case, reconnecting with loved ones.