Long Tall Sunshine by Barry Altschul

Saxophonist Bob Mintzer, a New Yorker who left home long ago to see the world, is a professor of Jazz Studies at the University of Southern California's Thornton School of Music and chief conductor of the world-class WDR Big Band in Cologne, Germany, with whom he has recorded Soundscapes, a luminous showcase for his singular talents as composer, arranger and soloist. As anyone who is familiar with Mintzer—through big-band recordings, his quartet the Yellowjackets or other avenues—clearly understands, he will find a way to swing, whether composing, arranging, playing tenor or EWI (electronic wind instrument), which he employs on three of the album's ten tracks.