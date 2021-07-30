Long Tall Sunshine by Barry Altschul
“Long Tall Sunshine” is the title track from Barry Altschul and The 3dom Factor’s album of the same name, out July 30, 2021 via Not Two. The album is the thrilling new live performance by The 3Dom Factor, the astounding trio led for the last decade by legendary drummer/improviser Barry Altschul. All three voices are vitally important in the band: Altschul’s powerful, ever-inquisitive drumming, the tirelessly venturesome saxophone playing of Jon Irabagon and the acrobatic muscularity of bass great Joe Fonda.media.allaboutjazz.com
