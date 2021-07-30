Cancel
Johnstone, Pyburn add titles at MHS

By Oscar LeRoy
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Midland ISD athletics department has made a couple of moves at Midland High after last week’s promotion of Amanda Lopez to administration. Midland ISD Executive Director of Athletics Blake Feldt said on Thursday that Bethany Johnstone will have her interim tag removed and will be the MHS head volleyball coach, while recently hired MHS girls basketball coach Olivia Pyburn will also take on the role as girls athletic coordinator at MHS.

