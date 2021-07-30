Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Olympics Latest: Ross, Klineman move on to knockout round

Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kmVgl_0bCDxWqK00

TOKYO — (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:

___

Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman have moved on to the Olympic beach volleyball knockout round after having just a little bit of trouble against the Netherlands.

Starting in a drizzle and finishing in a downpour, the No. 2 seeded Americans lost the opening set of the match 22-20. It was the first set they have lost in the Tokyo Games. They trailed 12-9 in the second before scoring four straight points and seven of the next eight to take it 21-17.

In the tiebreaking set, they pulled away to beat the winless Dutch pair of Sanne Keizer and Madelein Meppelink 15-5.

The victory gave the four U.S. beach volleyball teams — two men’s and two women’s — a 9-1 record in these Olympics. Jake Gibb and Tri Bourne (2-0) play their final match of the round robin on Friday night. Sarah Sponcil and Kelly Claes (2-0) finish up against Brazil on Saturday morning. Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena are good for at least one more match after finishing the preliminary round 2-1.

___

MEDAL ALERT

New Zealand’s Emma Twigg has won gold in the women's single sculls at the Tokyo Games. She bolted to an early lead, then finished with a surge over the final 500 meters to dominate.

Twigg had finished fourth in the previous two Olympics but easily shrugged off Russia’s Hanna Prakatsen, who won silver at the Sea Forest Waterway.

Magdalena Lobnig of Austria won bronze.

___

— More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
63K+
Followers
58K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Dalhausser
Person
Nick Lucena
Person
Jake Gibb
Person
Kelly Claes
Person
Emma Twigg
Person
Magdalena Lobnig
Person
Alix Klineman
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beach Volleyball#Russia#Ap#Americans#Dutch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Country
New Zealand
Country
Netherlands
Related
SportsNBC Connecticut

Ross and Klineman Crank It Up in Beach Volleyball Quarterfinal Win Against Germany

A marquee match-up, perfect for primetime: Team USA's second-seeded Alix Klineman and April Ross took on Germany's 18th-seeded Maggie Kozuch and Laura Ludwig in the quarterfinals. Don't let the seeding fool you: Ludwig represents one of the best defenders of all time and won beach volleyball gold alongside former partner Kira Walkenhorst at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Sportsmilfordmirror.com

Ross, Klineman advance to face reigning beach queen Ludwig

TOKYO (AP) — April Ross and Alix Klineman put away a Cuban team they had never played before. Next up for the Americans is one of the most familiar faces in all of beach volleyball: Four-time Olympian — and defending gold medalist — Laura Ludwig. Ross and Klineman beat Cuba...
TennisBleacher Report

Tokyo Summer Olympics 2021: Day 10 Highlights

Though some medals were given out Monday—notably in gymnastics, long jump and the women's 100-meter hurdles—Day 10 of the Tokyo Olympics was largely filled with preludes to bigger events. April Ross and Alix Klineman advanced to the beach volleyball quarterfinals, U.S. women's basketball reached the knockout stage unblemished and numerous track events held semifinals.
SportsNBC Sports

Tokyo Updates: Klineman, Ross Play in Semifinals; Women's Golf Resumes

The sun is rising in Day 13 of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and Team USA has plenty of opportunity to increase its lead on the medal count board. Team USA’s Alix Klineman and April Ross will face Switzerland in the beach volleyball semifinals, and the women’s Olympic golf tournament resumes in Tokyo. The track and field competition continues, including Grant Holloway racing for gold in the men’s 110m hurdles final.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

USA's mixed 4x400m relay team is DISQUALIFIED at the Tokyo Olympics after Lynna Irby was ruled to have stood outside the zone when she took the baton from Elija Goodwin

USA's mixed 4x400meter relay team has been disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics after a handoff violation. The US team finished first in qualifiers and breezed into Friday's semi-finals but a bad pass between 22-year-old runners Lynna Irby and Elija Godwin has stopped them from going for the gold. The pair...
Celebritiesthespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of U.S. Star Caeleb Dressel

Caeleb Dressel and his wife, Meghan, produced one of the most-heartwarming moments of the Summer Olympics to date on Wednesday night. The star United States swimmer took home the gold in the men’s 100M freestyle final. It was one of the most-thrilling events of the Tokyo Games thus far. Dressel,...
Swimming & SurfingHuffingtonPost

Katie Ledecky Wins Another Gold But Has Even Better News

Katie Ledecky won the 800-meter freestyle at her third straight Olympics on Saturday but offered perhaps even better news for U.S. swim fans: She isn’t done burning up the pool at future Olympics if she can help it. More on that in a bit. First, enjoy her victory over Australian...
SoccerNECN

U.S. Women Advance to Olympic Soccer Knockout Rounds on 0-0 Tie With Australia

The United States women's soccer team officially overcame its tournament-opening stumble to clinch a spot in the knockout rounds with a 0-0 draw with Australia on Tuesday. Head coach Vlatko Andonovski's team finished second in Group G, the first runner-up finish in an Olympic group since 1996. The U.S. will face Netherlands, who defeated China 8-2 in Group F. The Dutch side topped Group F with seven points and 21 goals in three games.
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Sydney McLaughlin Is Dating A Former NFL Player

Sydney McLaughlin will emerge from the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan as arguably the United States’ biggest track and field star. The 21-year-old New Jersey native won the gold medal in the women’s 400m hurdles late on Tuesday evening, beating rival sprinter Dalilah Muhammad to the finish line. McLaughlin,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy