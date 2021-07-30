Cancel
Modesto, CA

NEW Regional Transit Agency Welcomes Riders with Free Rides in August and September

By Guest ViewCrew
ModestoView
ModestoView
 5 days ago

NEW Regional Transit Agency Welcomes Riders with Free Rides in August and September. Modesto, CA — The Stanislaus Regional Transit Authority (StanRTA) announced today that all rides will be free for passengers during August and September 2021 as part of a welcome back to public transit promotion. This includes all fixed routes; MAX to BART Commuter Express; MAX to ACE Commuter Express; StaRT's BART Commuter bus services; and ADA Paratransit, Medivan, and Dial-a-Ride services.

www.modestoview.com

ModestoView

ModestoView

Modesto, CA
Celebrating over 20 years of serving civic pride daily, ModestoView is the largest independent monthly magazine in Central California.

 http://www.modestoview.com
