NEW Regional Transit Agency Welcomes Riders with Free Rides in August and September. Modesto, CA — The Stanislaus Regional Transit Authority (StanRTA) announced today that all rides will be free for passengers during August and September 2021 as part of a welcome back to public transit promotion. This includes all fixed routes; MAX to BART Commuter Express; MAX to ACE Commuter Express; StaRT’s BART Commuter bus services; and ADA Paratransit, Medivan, and Dial-a-Ride services.www.modestoview.com
