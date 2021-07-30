Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

Coronavirus: Smithsonian requiring masks indoors in museums, zoo

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DBxxh_0bCDxAfa00

WASHINGTON — The Smithsonian Institution announced Thursday that all visitors -- even people who are vaccinated -- must wear masks at indoor venues at its museums and at the National Zoo.

The mandate will go into effect beginning Friday, The Washington Post reported. The mask mandate will include every person over the age of 2 years old.

Fully vaccinated people will not be required to wear masks in outdoor areas, officials said. However, all zoo visitors must wear masks indoors, including in restrooms, according to WTTG.

“This change follows the most recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks indoors in areas of substantial transmission rates of COVID-19,” museum officials said in a statement. “The Smithsonian welcomes visitors from all over the globe, and will require masks to protect the health and safety of staff and visitors at its locations in the Washington, D.C. area and in New York City.”

The decision is a reversal from the Smithsonian’s announcement last month that vaccinated visitors did not need to wear masks indoors, the Post reported.

The move is in line with Thursday’s announcement by District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, who announced the same protocols at a news conference, WRC-TV reported. The only difference is that the mask mandate will begin in the district at 5 a.m. EDT Saturday, the television station reported.

The policy changes follow new guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommend the wearing of masks indoors as coronavirus rates are spiking nationwide.

The Smithsonian’s action also mirrors those of Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida, which announced late Wednesday that masks could be required indoors for all patrons at the parks.

In addition, gamblers who flock to the Las Vegas Strip will be required to wear masks inside casinos as part of Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s ruling that 12 of the state’s counties must wear face coverings.

The Smithsonian, which has several major museums in downtown Washington along with the National Zoo, typically attracts more than 28 million visitors a year, the Post reported.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
36K+
Followers
62K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Entertainment
Washington, DC
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Sisolak
Person
Muriel Bowser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smithsonian Museums#Museum#The National Zoo#The Washington Post#Wttg#Segravesnbc4#Walt Disney World#The Las Vegas Strip#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Museums
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Disneyland
Related
Posted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Nursing home to workers: Get vaccine or lose your job

NEW YORK — (AP) — The U.S. nursing home industry’s resistance to forcing workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 for fear that too many of them might quit began to crack this week when its biggest player announced its employees must get the shot to keep their jobs. The new...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

US to require COVID-19 vaccination for foreign travelers

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration is taking the first steps toward requiring nearly all foreign visitors to the U.S. to be vaccinated for the coronavirus, a White House official said Wednesday. The requirement would come as part of the administration’s phased approach to easing travel restrictions for foreign...
Posted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

The Latest: La. hospital getting more child COVID patients

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana’s largest hospital system is seeing more pediatric COVID-19 patients as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus spreads. Ochsner Health said Wednesday the system had no pediatric COVID patients several weeks ago, but the number has been ranging from five to 15 the past two weeks.
PoliticsPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Mexico sues US gun manufacturers over arms trafficking toll

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — The Mexican government sued United States gun manufacturers and distributors Wednesday in U.S. federal court, arguing that their negligent and illegal commercial practices have unleashed tremendous bloodshed in Mexico. The unusual lawsuit was filed in U.S. federal court in Boston. Among those being sued are...
Public HealthPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

The Latest: Phoenix school district wants lawsuit over masks

PHOENIX -- A Phoenix school district wants a lawsuit over its COVID-19 mask mandate, which could be a test case for other districts. Attorneys for Phoenix Union High School District argued Wednesday at a preliminary hearing that a state law banning such policy isn’t in effect yet. They say the legislation that includes the ban doesn’t take effect until Sept. 29.
Redmond, WAPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Microsoft to require US employees to be fully vaccinated

REDMOND, Wash. — (AP) — Microsoft has reversed course and will now require employees to be fully vaccinated to enter the company’s U.S. offices and other worksites, starting next month. The Redmond-based tech giant told employees Tuesday it will "require proof of vaccination for all employees, vendors, and any guests...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Coronavirus: Massachusetts mandating vaccinations for all staff at long-term care facilities

BOSTON — Staff members working in long-term care facilities across Massachusetts will be required to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by October in an effort to “strengthen infection control and protect vulnerable residents” as the highly transmissible delta variant continues to drive up infection rates nationwide, according to the Executive Office of Health and Human Services and WFXT.
InternetPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Facebook shuts out NYU academics' research on political ads

Facebook has shut down the personal accounts of a pair of New York University researchers and shuttered their investigation into misinformation spread through political ads on the social network. Facebook says the researchers violated its terms of service and were involved in unauthorized data collection from its massive network. The...
MilitaryPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Pentagon IDs officer slain in attack as officials seek clues

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Federal investigators were digging Wednesday into the background of a Georgia man who officials say fatally stabbed a Pentagon police officer at a transit station outside the building before being shot and killed himself. The Pentagon Force Protection Agency identified the slain officer as George Gonzalez,...
HealthPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

The Latest: Microsoft: US workers must be fully vaccinated

REDMOND, Wash. — Microsoft says employees must be fully vaccinated to enter the company’s U.S. offices and other worksites, starting next month. The tech giant told employees Tuesday it will require proof of vaccination for all employees, vendors, and any guests entering Microsoft buildings in the U.S. The company also says it will have a process to accommodate employees “who have a medical condition or other protected reason, such as religion, which prevent them from getting vaccinated.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy