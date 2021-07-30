Beshear announces new COVID-19 precautions

Michigan State University President Samuel L. Stanley announced late Friday afternoon new COVID-19 policies that will take effect for campus Aug. 1 and for this fall. Following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) related to concerns around some of the new variants of the novel coronavirus, Michigan State has brought back the mandatory mask policy for everyone regardless of vaccine status when indoors in MSU buildings or facilities. This policy will remain in effect through at least the first few weeks of the semester starting in September. Unclear is the impact this will have on fans attending the Youngstown State game on Sept. 11 as to what will be considered indoors and not.