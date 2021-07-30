Cancel
Beshear announces new COVID-19 precautions

By Press Release
Marshall County Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(July 29, 2021) – On Thursday during his Team Kentucky Update, Gov. Andy Beshear announced new COVID-19 precautions based on updated guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). “With the delta variant spreading across the U.S. and only 62% of Kentuckians ages 18 or older vaccinated,...

