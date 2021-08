(Washington, DC) -- Senator Amy Klobuchar is sponsoring a bill that would honor late Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sandra Day O'Connor with statues. Klobuchar's office says the statues of the late justices would be placed at U.S. Capitol to honor their service and dedication to our country. It would also require the Joint Committee of Congress on the Library to consider selecting an artist from "underrepresented demographic groups" to create the statutes. The Minnesota Democrat first proposed a monument to honor Justice Ginsburg after she died last fall.