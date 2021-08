Cade Cunningham has arrived. The 6’8″ guard from Oklahoma State was a foregone conclusion to be the Detroit Piston’s selection on Thursday’s NBA Draft, and, sure enough, Adam Silver announced that Cunningham would indeed be heading to join Detroit’s struggling young core. For Pistons fans, the excitement has been palpable all over the media, but for a team whose best player last year was Jerami Grant, and who haven’t made the playoffs since they were swept in the first round during the 2015-2016 season as they were led by Andre Drummond, the question remains: will he be enough to turn around this struggling franchise?