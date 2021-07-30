Cancel
'House of Gucci' Trailer Finds Lady Gaga Showing Off Her Italian Accent to Adam Driver

By Jeff Sneider
Collider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMGM has released the first trailer for Ridley Scott's epic crime drama House of Gucci, which stars Adam Driver and Oscar winners Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons and Al Pacino. House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house...

collider.com

