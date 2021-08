BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hope you are having a great Wednesday so far! It felt really nice in parts of northwest Alabama where temperatures dropped into the upper 50s and lower 60s. It is all thanks to some dry air that has filtered into west Alabama. Temperatures at noon are mostly in the low to mid 80s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing mostly dry conditions at this hour. As you go farther east, we are dealing with higher humidity levels and some extra clouds. It is mainly east Alabama that has a chance to see some isolated showers or storms this afternoon and evening. Most of us will end up mostly dry with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will continue today from the northeast at 5-10 mph. I can’t rule out a few lingering showers overnight, but most of us will likely stay dry with temperatures cooling down into the mid to upper 60s.