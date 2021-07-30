Star Trek: The Next Generation's Marina Sirtis Recalls Punching A Fan During Rude Encounter

Marina Sirtis’ Counselor Troi didn’t work for a lot of people. When Star Trek: The Next Generation was in production, writer David Gerrold and producer Robert Justman discussed the idea of having someone on the ship who would serve as an emotional healer. According to a quote by Gerrold in The Fifty Year Mission The Next Twenty-Five Years, the healer’s job was to “support those aboard the ship in the job of being the best they can be.” And that’s how the character of Counselor Deanna Troi came to be. However, that wasn’t all she was supposed to be nor what she turned out to be.