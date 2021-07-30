Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Star Trek: The Next Generation's Marina Sirtis Recalls Punching A Fan During Rude Encounter

By Mick Joest
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Because many TV stars are such a regular part of viewers' lives, there are often times when fans aren't necessarily capable of handling celeb interactions in the most respectful ways. Not everyone fully grasps that actors are not always like the character they play on television, and one Star Trek fan learned all this the hard way when he decided to ask The Next Generation star Marina Sirtis the wrong question, and ended up getting punched and chewed out for it.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
31K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marina Sirtis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Trek#Reality Tv#Television#Next Generation#Express#Ncis#Paramount#Marvel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
FanSided

Marina Sirtis admits to punching fan at convention

Just ask the 66-year-old actress, and she’ll tell you that the only thing she and Counselor Deanna Troi have in common is their height. In fact, in an exclusive interview with express.co.uk, she said she was the exact opposite of the Betazoid character she played on Star Trek: The Next Generation for seven years as well as the following four movies. One particular instance shows exactly how much difference there is between the actress and her character.
TV Series/Film

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Trailer: An Animated ‘Trek’ for the Next Generation of Fans

Set phasers to stun, because this one’s for the kiddos. Paramount+ debuted the official teaser trailer for Star Trek: Prodigy, the first Trek series for younger audiences. The series will follow a crew of teenage alien misfits who discover a Starfleet ship and commandeer it for their own use. They have no idea what Starfleet is, but over the course of their adventures, they will learn just as much as any Academy grad.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Star Trek Voyager's Robert Duncan McNeil Has Pitched A Captain Proton Project, And It Needs To Happen

Star Trek's massive expansion into streaming has created a plethora of new opportunities for past actors of the franchise to return or to pitch their own series. Voyager's Robert Duncan McNeil has apparently done just that, though he's proposing something wildly different that's only semi-related to Tom Paris. It turns out the actor is interested in a Captain Proton project, and I think it absolutely needs to happen.
CelebritiesPosted by
FanSided

Troi was supposed to be as intelligent as Spock

Marina Sirtis’ Counselor Troi didn’t work for a lot of people. When Star Trek: The Next Generation was in production, writer David Gerrold and producer Robert Justman discussed the idea of having someone on the ship who would serve as an emotional healer. According to a quote by Gerrold in The Fifty Year Mission The Next Twenty-Five Years, the healer’s job was to “support those aboard the ship in the job of being the best they can be.” And that’s how the character of Counselor Deanna Troi came to be. However, that wasn’t all she was supposed to be nor what she turned out to be.
TV Showsenstarz.com

Chick Vennera Dies At 74, 'Golden Girls' Actor Tragic Cause of Death Revealed

Chick Vennera, who's known for his most recognizable scene-stealing iconic dance in 1978's comedy "Thank God It's Friday," passed away at 74. Vennera also became a voice actor for "Animaniacs'' and "Batman Beyond," which fans recalled as remarkable after his iconic appearances in numerous TV shows and films. Sources reported...
CelebritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

‘Mani’ Actor Daniel Mickelson Dies at Age 23

Actor Daniel Mickelson died Sunday at age 23, his sister announced Monday on Instagram. A cause of death has not yet been revealed. “My heart is shattered and to write this feels so wrong and I don’t even know what to say,” wrote his sister Meredith. Mickelson had appeared in the television series Mani and the horror film The Killer Clown Meets the Candy Man. Hollywood stars have taken to social media to mourn the actor’s death, including Paris Hilton. “You were such a light,” Hilton wrote on her Instagram story. “So sad to hear this bro. RIP.” The actor had posted pictures of himself hiking and as well as TikTok videos from a hike with his girlfriend a week before his death.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Jodie Foster stuns in an elegant white dress as she hits the red carpet with wife Alexandra Hedison at the Annette premiere at the Cannes Film Festival

Jodie Foster exuded elegance as she hit the star-studded red carpet for the Annette premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday. The actress, 58, looked incredible in a figure-hugging white dress which boasted silver embellishments and a stylish slit at the back. Joining the star was her wife Alexandra...
CelebritiesPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

20 Movie and TV Stars Who Died Far Too Young

Hollywood has lost no shortage of shining stars in the midst of their careers, often when they were still young. Some of the more tragic examples include the demise of several glamorous comic actresses in the ‘30s and ‘40s to Jame Dean’s deadly mid-’50s car crash or the lurid Manson Family murders of 1969, which […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy