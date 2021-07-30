Warriors draft Jonathan Kuminga with 7th pick in move for massive potential; select Moses Moody at No. 14

All eyes are on the Golden State Warriors and the moves they will be making this offseason. The Warriors reportedly looked into trading their two lottery picks in the 2021 NBA Draft, but they ultimately stood pat and selected Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. Kuminga is seen as a raw project who probably won’t be able to contribute right away, while Moody, despite being dubbed as an NBA-ready player, is still a 19-year-old. With an aging trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green still capable of leading a team to the promised land, the Dubs are in a complicated situation.