Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Draft 2021: Orlando Magic selects Franz Wagner of Michigan

By Sam Hellman
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter two stellar seasons at Michigan, Franz Wagner is NBA bound, drafted No. 8 overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2021 NBA Draft. The German-born Wagner joins older brother Moritz Wagner as an NBA basketball player. Over two seasons at Michigan, Wagner averaged 12 points per game, 6.1 rebounds...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

247Sports

247Sports

27K+
Followers
225K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juwan Howard
Person
John Beilein
Person
Franz Wagner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#The Orlando Magic#Nba Draft#German#Players Tribune#The Los Angeles Lakers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAorlandoweekly.com

Orlando Magic fans react to team’s incredible NBA draft night

The Orlando Magic made out like bandits during last night's NBA draft. Jalen Suggs fell into their laps after the Toronto Raptors made a surprising pick and Wolverine Franz Wagner added even more young talent to the team. Magic fans were notably happy with the development (when they weren't wondering...
NBAchatsports.com

Atlanta Hawks: Will the NBA draft impacts the Orlando Magic season series

Atlanta Hawks. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports. The 2021 NBA draft has been and gone and franchises have made decisions that they hope will have a positive impact on their futures. The Atlanta Hawks selected Jalen Johnson with the 20th pick in the first round and Sharife Cooper with the 48th pick in the second round. To say that Travis Schlenk has done it again would be an understatement.
NBAScarlet Nation

NBA Draft Buzz: Franz Wagner Most Likely To Be Picked By This Team

The NBA Draft is approaching, with the event set to take place Thursday night (July 29), and the last-minute buzz is flowing hot and heavy. Add a major trade into the equation, and there are a lot of moving pieces, with the move potentially impacting the landing spot of former Michigan wing Franz Wagner, who is viewed as a consensus lottery pick.
NBABleacher Report

Franz Wagner's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Magic Roster

The Orlando Magic selected Michigan star Franz Wagner with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft. Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report. Scouting Report: At 6'9", Wagner flashed the versatility to shoot, play-make in ball-screen situations, slash past closeouts and guard wings. Despite playing multiple seasons both overseas and in college, he's still 19 years old.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

2021 Orlando Magic MVP: Nikola Vucevic carried the team as far as he could

The trade deadline at the end of March felt like it was an inevitable event that would happen at some point. The national narrative involving the Magic on that day was that the team finally did what it should have done a long time ago. The team had a ceiling on how good it could be with its current group and was chasing, as Jeff Weltman would even term it, the sugar high of a playoff berth. Everyone knew the group was not winning a title any time soon as they were constructed.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

5 Orlando Magic players to watch at NBA Summer League

For the first time in a long time, fans are eager to see the Orlando Magic play. A year of sinking to the bottom followed by what feels like a landmark draft pick will do that. Fans inside the Amway Center were giddy with the selections of Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner. Orlando added an elite prospect and one of the most sought-after, versatile forwards in the draft on top of that.
NBAsanantoniopost.com

Magic sign first-round picks Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner

The Orlando Magic signed first-round draft picks Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner on Tuesday. Suggs, a 6-foot-4 guard, played one season at Gonzaga before being selected with the No. 5 overall pick in last week's draft. Wagner, a 6-9 forward from Michigan, was the No. 8 overall selection. Contract terms...
NBAYardbarker

Franz Wagner News

For the first time in a long time, fans are eager to see the Orlando Magic play. A year of sinking to the bottom followed by what feels like a landmark draft pick will do that. Magic fans will soon get their first look at Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA Free Agency: Orlando Magic’s questionable signing of Robin Lopez

As per usual, NBA free agency is absolute chaos. We’ve already seen blockbuster trades, stars and superstars moving on, and some very interesting moves. While the Orlando Magic haven’t made any blockbuster moves, they have been somewhat active so far. The Orlando Magic had a quiet start to the offseason...
NBAmgoblog.com

NBA Draft Recap: Franz and Livers picked

Franz was Michigan's first lottery pick since Stauskas back in 2014 and he became the 9th first rounder that Michigan has produced in the Beilein/Howard era, joining Burke, THJ, Stauskas, McGary, LeVert, DJ Wilson, Moe Wagner, and Jordan Poole. NBA scouts bought into what they saw from Franz this season, with the immense wingspan making many believe he can be a switchable defender in the best league in the world. His dominant defense for Michigan this past season and projectable size led the prospect evaluation, but his ability as a glue guy on offense also intrigued NBA scouts. Though Franz only shot 34.3% from three this past season, the higher free throw percentage enticed as a window into his still high shooting upside, and of course all Michigan fans know how smooth the stroke is. His basketball IQ and ability to play within a system that will have a primary ball-handler also intrigued the NBA community, and the combination of high upside on defense and tools on offense made him an easy lottery pick.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Knicks may have the answer to their point guard question on the roster

The NBA offseason is always a entertaining circus act to follow along with it. Seemingly every summer there are at least a couple massive trades that go down along with the draft and the standard free agency chaos. The New York Knicks figure to be right back in the middle of that somewhat controlled chaos after a 41-31 season that saw them get back to the postseason for the first time in eight years.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Stephen A. Smith freaks out after Lakers sign Carmelo Anthony

Stephen A. Smith was over the moon about Carmelo Anthony joining the Los Angeles Lakers. Upon hearing Carmelo Anthony signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith recorded a video to celebrate the notable free-agency transaction. Though Smith is a New York Knicks fan above all else, he...
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s answer on coming out of retirement to join armed Lakers squad

The Los Angeles Lakers’ recent acquisition of veteran Carmelo Anthony led some to speculate that former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade may hop out of retirement to join the stacked squad. However, it doesn’t appear that four-time MVP LeBron James and Anthony will be seeing the services of their good...

Comments / 0

Community Policy