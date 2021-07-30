BREAKING: Franz Wagner taken in 2021 NBA Draft
Franz Wagner saw his NBA dream come true Thursday night, as the two-year Michigan starter was taken eighth overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2021 NBA Draft. By being drafted that highly, Wagner joins elite company of Michigan players taken in the top 10 of the NBA Draft. Nik Stauskas was the last, going No. 8 overall in 2014, while Trey Burke (No. 9 overall, 2013) and Jamal Crawford (No. 8 overall, 2000) are the Wolverines' only other players to be selected that high in the 21st century.247sports.com
