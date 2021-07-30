Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monmouth County, NJ

Severe Weather Statement issued for Monmouth by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 20:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-30 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Monmouth THE TORNADO WARNING FOR EASTERN MONMOUTH COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area offshore. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central New Jersey.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monmouth County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Central New Jersey#Tornado Warning#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Eastern Monmouth County#Tornado Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Mexico sues U.S. gun makers, eyes $10 bln in damages

MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mexico sued several gun makers in a U.S. federal court on Wednesday, accusing them of reckless business practices that supplied what it called a "torrent" of illegal arms to violent Mexican drug cartels, leading to thousands of deaths. The lawsuit alleges that units of...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

NOAA predicting 'above normal' hurricane season in 2021 update

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting an above-normal hurricane season in its mid-season update for the year. NOAA scientists say there is a 65 percent chance the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through the end of November, will be above normal, according to a Wednesday press release from the agency.

Comments / 0

Community Policy