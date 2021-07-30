Severe Weather Statement issued for Monmouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 20:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-30 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Monmouth THE TORNADO WARNING FOR EASTERN MONMOUTH COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area offshore. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central New Jersey.